Online Safety Act - shutdowns and site blocks

A online manga store that sells independently published manga (doujinshi) into English. Sells all-ages, LGBT and R18 manga, but all are in separate categories and R18 material needed to be paid by credit card, so was blocked to children, even before the UK Block.
Reddit.com; The OSA has made it impossible to do my subreddit moderation work: I need to be able to review a user's profile if they submit a post/comments to any of the subreddits I moderate. Any profile marked as "18+", which DOES NOT imply pornographic content, is now blocked from view when accessing Reddit from the UK. I refuse outright to scan my face into a dodgy third-party site, so I HAVE to use a VPN to continue moderating my (medical professional) subreddits. It's insane.
Open Source platform hosting hosting approximately 300 small communities, all of which will either shut down or have to migrate within three months. Announced Dec 2024. Microcosm also hosted LFGSS which you've included in your list.
Janitor AI is a chatbot platform where users can create and interact with AI characters for personalized role-playing and conversations. It was launched in 2023 and quickly gained popularity, especially among those interested in engaging with AI in an immersive and emotional way. The platform allows for customisation of character personalities, appearances, and dialogue settings, and supports different Large Language Models (LLMs).
The site is of 18+ maturity and is only advertised for adults. The website is based outside of the UK.
Janitor ai also has a large creative community akin to fanficton sites like Ao3 or Wattpad. Many people use this site for creative expression and connecting with other users who also enjoy the fandoms and original characters that are created on the site.
Itch.io blocks certain pages due to the OSA. However, directly accessing the pages allows you to view content anyway. The content may or may not even be "adult".
Example: Pages on itch are organised by domain with the name of an author. The main index at https://elajo.itch.io Gives a message about the OSA. But pages within can be accessed if you already know the exact path name.
The Place Online for Renault Electric Vehicle Owners & Drivers.
Get the most out of your Renault Electric car by joining a community of people just like you. Launched in January 2022, we're at the start of our journey and we hope you'll come along for the ride.
Professional sex blogger, audio porn producer and pervert. Amateur anxious mess.
I write real-life sex stories and occasional horny fiction.
I also ramble about feminism, consent, online dating tips, mental health, the business of sex blogging and other topics that are vaguely adjacent to these things.
"Access Restricted
This website is currently unavailable in the United Kingdom.
Due to regulatory requirements from the UK government related to identity verification and age assurance, we are unable to provide access to this service at this time.
We apologize for the inconvenience and appreciate your understanding."
4Wall AI is an interactive platform that allows users to engage in unfiltered, real-time conversations with AI-generated characters. Users can create their own AI personas, customize their traits, and immerse themselves in dynamic, story-driven environments.
The No1 Wrexham Association Football Club fansite Red Passion has been online since the mid 90's in various forms, and was the name of a paper fanzine in the 90's and 2010. This site has closed to new user registrations
https://web.archive.org/web/20250104064609/https://social.treehouse.systems/@dee/113662184456889247 Microcosm, a forum-hosting service, reported as having about 275,000 monthly average users, mostly from the UK
The Green Living Forum, a discussion board running since 2006, with just under 500,000 posts about sustainable living https://web.archive.org/web/20250120205725/https://www.thegreenlivingforum.net/forum/viewtopic.php?f=2&t=114519