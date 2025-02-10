Online Safety Act - shutdowns and site blocks

https://janitorai.com

Reported: 26 July, 2025 at 18:12

Shut down on: 24 July, 2025

Geoblocking due to OSA

Janitor AI is a chatbot platform where users can create and interact with AI characters for personalized role-playing and conversations. It was launched in 2023 and quickly gained popularity, especially among those interested in engaging with AI in an immersive and emotional way. The platform allows for customisation of character personalities, appearances, and dialogue settings, and supports different Large Language Models (LLMs). The site is of 18+ maturity and is only advertised for adults. The website is based outside of the UK. Janitor ai also has a large creative community akin to fanficton sites like Ao3 or Wattpad. Many people use this site for creative expression and connecting with other users who also enjoy the fandoms and original characters that are created on the site.