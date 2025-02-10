A transparency campaign from
Online Safety Act - shutdowns and site blocks

videy.co | Service Unavailable - Videy

https://videy.co
Reported: 13 August, 2025 at 09:23
Shut down on: 25 July, 2025
Geoblocking due to OSA
Video hosting site. Used by communities.win and probably others
lorewell.net | Lorewell

https://lorewell.net
Reported: 13 August, 2025 at 09:11
Shutting down due to OSA
Online writing tools
lobste.rs | Lobsters

http://lobste.rs
Reported: 13 August, 2025 at 08:47
Shut down on: 01 January, 1900
Geoblocking (other reason)
Site has not shut down, despite what it says on your page. https://lobste.rs/s/ukosa1/uk_users_lobsters_needs_your_help_with#c_xevn8a
www.reddit.com

https://www.reddit.com/r/darkjokes/
Reported: 13 August, 2025 at 07:49
Geoblocking due to OSA
Jokes of a dark or adult nature.
jav.guru | Just a moment...

https://jav.guru
Reported: 13 August, 2025 at 07:39
Shut down on: 01 August, 2025
Geoblocking due to OSA
Japanese Adult Video porn website
raddle.me | 451 Unavailable For Legal Reasons

https://raddle.me
Reported: 12 August, 2025 at 23:56
Shut down on: 12 August, 2025
Geoblocking due to OSA
Forum / link aggragator. The oldest surviving reddit alternative.
www.knkstriped.net | My Blog – My WordPress Blog

https://www.knkstriped.net
Reported: 10 August, 2025 at 23:25
Shutting down due to OSA
Original adult content by independent writer/photographer
elajo.itch.io | Ela Maxima - itch.io

https://elajo.itch.io
Reported: 10 August, 2025 at 22:28
Shut down on: 25 July, 2025
Geoblocking due to OSA
Ela Maxima's itch.io Author page is blocked. But games can still be accesses by Googling the game pages, even 18+ ones.
flowgpt.com | Attention Required! | Cloudflare

https://flowgpt.com
Reported: 09 August, 2025 at 21:24
Shut down on: 24 July, 2025
Geoblocking due to OSA
Chat with AI characters for free on FlowGPT! More than 1 million characters and bots to chat with, AI boyfriend, girlfriend, uncencored chat and AI tools.
kandipatterns.com | Kandi Patterns: Blocked

http://kandipatterns.com
Reported: 09 August, 2025 at 15:15
Geoblocking due to OSA
irish.session.nz

https://irish.session.nz
Reported: 09 August, 2025 at 00:10
Shut down on: 08 August, 2025
Geoblocking due to OSA
Resources for learning Irish music by ear
irodoricomics.com | Access Blocked – Irodori Comics

https://irodoricomics.com/blocked.html
Reported: 08 August, 2025 at 11:39
Shut down on: 07 August, 2025
Geoblocking due to OSA
A online manga store that sells independently published manga (doujinshi) into English. Sells all-ages, LGBT and R18 manga, but all are in separate categories and R18 material needed to be paid by credit card, so was blocked to children, even before the UK Block.
bsky.app | @greg.org on Bluesky

https://bsky.app/profile/greg.org/post/3lvt3mjvskk2i
Reported: 07 August, 2025 at 19:53
Shut down on: 07 August, 2025
Geoblocking due to OSA
Statue of |david behind age verification filter
www.reddit.com

https://www.reddit.com/r/jpouch/
Reported: 07 August, 2025 at 15:17
Shut down on: 24 July, 2025
Geoblocking due to OSA
reddit discussion about a type of bowel surgery
forums.aura-online.co.uk | Aura Forums - Information

https://forums.aura-online.co.uk
Reported: 06 August, 2025 at 20:48
Shut down on: 19 March, 2025
Shutting down due to OSA
An old web forum for a loosely knit community of Final Fantasy fans and others. It ran for 25 years.
www.mightynetworks.com | Mighty Networks | Community Platform, Courses & Memberships

http://www.mightynetworks.com
Reported: 06 August, 2025 at 18:20
Shut down on: 25 July, 2025
Geoblocking due to OSA
Platform for building online communities
forum.guitarbuilderscollective.com

http://forum.guitarbuilderscollective.com
Reported: 06 August, 2025 at 17:33
Shut down on: 01 August, 2025
Shutting down due to OSA
A discussion board for fans of building guitars.
lgbtqia.space | LGBTQIA.Space

https://lgbtqia.space
Reported: 06 August, 2025 at 14:16
Shut down on: 05 August, 2025
Geoblocking due to OSA
LGBTQIA focused Mastodon instance.
newsgrouper.org | Httpd_Error: 451

https://newsgrouper.org
Reported: 06 August, 2025 at 14:11
Shut down on: 17 March, 2025
Geoblocking due to OSA
A web interface to Usenet discussion groups (text only)
leafless.ca | This Blog has No Leaves – The site is leafless.ca, but this is my ordinary programming blog. Leafless never made it out of stealth.

https://leafless.ca
Reported: 06 August, 2025 at 13:01
Shut down on: 21 March, 2025
Geoblocking due to OSA
My personal blog (leafless didn't make it out of stealth)
reddit.com | Reddit - Dive into anything

https://reddit.com
Reported: 06 August, 2025 at 11:26
Shut down on: 21 July, 2025
Geoblocking due to OSA
Reddit.com; The OSA has made it impossible to do my subreddit moderation work: I need to be able to review a user's profile if they submit a post/comments to any of the subreddits I moderate. Any profile marked as "18+", which DOES NOT imply pornographic content, is now blocked from view when accessing Reddit from the UK. I refuse outright to scan my face into a dodgy third-party site, so I HAVE to use a VPN to continue moderating my (medical professional) subreddits. It's insane.
venice.ai | Venice | Private and Uncensored AI

http://venice.ai
Reported: 06 August, 2025 at 11:00
Geoblocking due to OSA
AI Chatbot.
civitai.com | 🚫 Access Restricted for UK Visitors

http://civitai.com
Reported: 06 August, 2025 at 10:55
Shut down on: 24 July, 2025
Geoblocking due to OSA
AI art site
www.reddit.com

https://www.reddit.com/r/SoccerBetting/
Reported: 06 August, 2025 at 10:45
Shut down on: 28 June, 2025
Geoblocking due to OSA
A site that provides betting tips
spacehey.com | SpaceHey — a space for friends.

http://spacehey.com
Reported: 05 August, 2025 at 18:07
Geoblocking due to OSA
welcometoheavenblog.net

https://welcometoheavenblog.net
Reported: 04 August, 2025 at 09:03
Shut down on: 25 July, 2025
Geoblocking due to OSA
Wholesome 18+ queer webcomics by artist who goes by the name "Welcome to Heaven"
redgifs.com | Porn Gifs and Porn Pics | RedGIFs

http://redgifs.com
Reported: 02 August, 2025 at 21:30
Shut down on: 30 July, 2025
Geoblocking due to OSA
microcosm.app

https://microcosm.app
Reported: 31 July, 2025 at 08:18
Shut down on: 16 March, 2025
Shutting down due to OSA
Open Source platform hosting hosting approximately 300 small communities, all of which will either shut down or have to migrate within three months. Announced Dec 2024. Microcosm also hosted LFGSS which you've included in your list.
irodoricomics.com | Irodori Comics

http://irodoricomics.com
Reported: 29 July, 2025 at 22:29
Shut down on: 29 July, 2025
Geoblocking due to OSA
Manga and Doujinshi shop
www.reddit.com

https://www.reddit.com/r/stopsmoking/
Reported: 29 July, 2025 at 13:45
Shut down on: 29 July, 2025
Geoblocking due to OSA
Stop smoking subreddit
www.reddit.com

https://www.reddit.com/r/AlJazeera/
Reported: 29 July, 2025 at 08:54
Shut down on: 25 July, 2025
Geoblocking due to OSA
Reddit news subreddit, age gated in UK
ifarchive.org | The Interactive Fiction Archive

https://ifarchive.org
Reported: 29 July, 2025 at 01:17
Shut down on: 28 July, 2025
Geoblocking due to OSA
The Interactive Fiction Archive -- 30 years of amateur/free mostly-text games
feddit.online | Feddit.online - Explore Anything, Discuss Everything

http://feddit.online
Reported: 28 July, 2025 at 16:04
Shut down on: 26 July, 2025
Geoblocking due to OSA
A server for the social media platform Piefed, now read-only to UK users
spacehey.com | Login | SpaceHey

https://spacehey.com/home
Reported: 27 July, 2025 at 20:09
Shut down on: 25 July, 2025
Geoblocking due to OSA
Spacehey, a remake of classic MySpace Completely removed support for UK people(s) due to the OSA and the additional resources that this would require
kandipatterns.com | Kandi Patterns: Blocked

https://kandipatterns.com
Reported: 27 July, 2025 at 07:25
Geoblocking due to OSA
A website to view and discuss patterns for making kandi (bracelets and other crafts made with pony beads and string).
janitorai.com | Access Restricted

https://janitorai.com
Reported: 26 July, 2025 at 18:12
Shut down on: 24 July, 2025
Geoblocking due to OSA
Janitor AI is a chatbot platform where users can create and interact with AI characters for personalized role-playing and conversations. It was launched in 2023 and quickly gained popularity, especially among those interested in engaging with AI in an immersive and emotional way. The platform allows for customisation of character personalities, appearances, and dialogue settings, and supports different Large Language Models (LLMs). The site is of 18+ maturity and is only advertised for adults. The website is based outside of the UK. Janitor ai also has a large creative community akin to fanficton sites like Ao3 or Wattpad. Many people use this site for creative expression and connecting with other users who also enjoy the fandoms and original characters that are created on the site.
lemmings.world | Access Denied - UK Visitors (lemmings.world)

https://lemmings.world
Reported: 26 July, 2025 at 17:06
Shut down on: 26 July, 2025
Geoblocking due to OSA
Social media community that links to the defederated social network Lemmy
gelbooru.com | Gelbooru | Anime Art & Hentai Gallery - Free to Explore

http://gelbooru.com
Reported: 26 July, 2025 at 12:17
Geoblocking due to OSA
Image board for Anime and Hentai
krakenfiles.com | KrakenFiles.com - your best space to host files

https://krakenfiles.com
Reported: 26 July, 2025 at 00:24
Shut down on: 25 July, 2025
Geoblocking due to OSA
Cloud service/file hosting
forum.zrythm.org

https://forum.zrythm.org
Reported: 25 July, 2025 at 22:51
Shut down on: 25 July, 2025
Geoblocking due to OSA
Discussion forum for users of the zrythm music production software
x.com

https://x.com/BenBarryJones/status/1948830460668158130
Reported: 25 July, 2025 at 21:31
Geoblocking due to OSA
Post on social media website X claiming that content relating to protests has been age-gated due to the Online Safety Act.
clippsly.com | Clippsly

https://clippsly.com
Reported: 25 July, 2025 at 17:59
Shut down on: 25 July, 2025
Geoblocking due to OSA
Clippsly - A Roblox music-sharing platform
aphyr.com | Unavailable due to the UK Online Safety Act

https://aphyr.com
Reported: 25 July, 2025 at 16:11
Shut down on: 10 February, 2025
Geoblocking due to OSA
Blog known for 'Hexing the Technical Interview" series.
rule34video.com | Access Blocked

https://rule34video.com
Reported: 25 July, 2025 at 15:42
Shut down on: 24 July, 2025
Geoblocking due to OSA
4chan.org | Verification Required

https://4chan.org
Reported: 25 July, 2025 at 15:10
Geoblocking due to OSA
gab.com | Gab - UK Access Restricted

http://gab.com
Reported: 25 July, 2025 at 14:43
Shut down on: 25 July, 2025
Geoblocking due to OSA
Far right social network
itch.io | Download the latest indie games - itch.io

https://itch.io
Reported: 25 July, 2025 at 14:03
Geoblocking due to OSA
Itch.io blocks certain pages due to the OSA. However, directly accessing the pages allows you to view content anyway. The content may or may not even be "adult". Example: Pages on itch are organised by domain with the name of an author. The main index at https://elajo.itch.io Gives a message about the OSA. But pages within can be accessed if you already know the exact path name.
shidokidoki.rocks | ShiDokiDoki – W h o l e s o m e S m u t

https://shidokidoki.rocks
Reported: 25 July, 2025 at 13:13
Shut down on: 01 April, 2025
Geoblocking due to OSA
Relatively wholesome original english language manga-inspired erotic artwork and comics
e-hentai.org | E-Hentai Galleries - The Free Hentai Doujinshi, Manga and Image Gallery System

https://e-hentai.org
Reported: 25 July, 2025 at 13:02
Shut down on: 25 July, 2025
Geoblocking due to OSA
Hentai/manga/cosplay images and discussion
pjuu.com | Pjuu

https://pjuu.com
Reported: 25 July, 2025 at 12:30
Shut down on: 28 February, 2025
Shutting down due to OSA
Micro blogging site similar to twitter with a focus on privacy
rule34.xxx | Rule 34 - If it exists there is porn of it.

http://rule34.xxx
Reported: 25 July, 2025 at 11:59
Shut down on: 24 July, 2025
Geoblocking due to OSA
Drawn or rendered images and videos of characters from media plus some original work.
www.renaultevclub.co.uk | Renault EV Club | For Renaut Electric Car Drivers

https://www.renaultevclub.co.uk
Reported: 25 July, 2025 at 11:21
Shut down on: 24 May, 2025
Shutting down due to OSA
The Place Online for Renault Electric Vehicle Owners & Drivers. Get the most out of your Renault Electric car by joining a community of people just like you. Launched in January 2022, we're at the start of our journey and we hope you'll come along for the ride.
www.girlonthenet.com | Sexy stories, mostly true | Girl on the Net

https://www.girlonthenet.com
Reported: 25 July, 2025 at 11:07
Geoblocking due to OSA
Professional sex blogger, audio porn producer and pervert. Amateur anxious mess. I write real-life sex stories and occasional horny fiction. I also ramble about feminism, consent, online dating tips, mental health, the business of sex blogging and other topics that are vaguely adjacent to these things.
aphyr.com | Unavailable due to the UK Online Safety Act

https://aphyr.com/posts/379-geoblocking-the-uk-with-debian-nginx
Reported: 25 July, 2025 at 10:54
Geoblocking due to OSA
Tech blog
pmvhaven.com

https://pmvhaven.com
Reported: 25 July, 2025 at 06:57
Shut down on: 25 July, 2025
Geoblocking due to OSA
"Access Restricted This website is currently unavailable in the United Kingdom. Due to regulatory requirements from the UK government related to identity verification and age assurance, we are unable to provide access to this service at this time. We apologize for the inconvenience and appreciate your understanding."
Confirmed Archived page

myspicyvanilla.com | AI Erotic Story Generator | NSFW Kinky AI | My Spicy Vanilla

https://myspicyvanilla.com
Reported: 24 July, 2025 at 18:20
Shut down on: 24 July, 2025
Geoblocking due to OSA
Our AI crafts sexy stories that are uniquely yours, tailored to every flutter of your heart. Enjoy them in beautifully written text or experience them through high-quality immersive audio.
yodayo.com | Access Restricted - UK

https://yodayo.com
Reported: 24 July, 2025 at 18:07
Shut down on: 24 July, 2025
Geoblocking due to OSA
Explore AI generated anime art, find best prompts, create beautiful images with our free AI art generator, and share it with other anime fans!
www.bitchute.com | Bitchute

https://www.bitchute.com
Reported: 24 July, 2025 at 17:55
Shut down on: 14 April, 2025
Geoblocking due to OSA
BitChute is a video service that prioritizes creators and champions users' freedoms and privacy.
beta.4wall.ai | 4Wall AI | Chat with AI Characters

https://beta.4wall.ai
Reported: 24 July, 2025 at 17:48
Shut down on: 24 July, 2025
Geoblocking due to OSA
4Wall AI is an interactive platform that allows users to engage in unfiltered, real-time conversations with AI-generated characters. Users can create their own AI personas, customize their traits, and immerse themselves in dynamic, story-driven environments.
isthisyiff.net | Woah There...

https://isthisyiff.net
Reported: 24 July, 2025 at 17:36
Shut down on: 01 May, 2025
Geoblocking due to OSA
An online game where players guess whether drawn artwork is NSFW or not based on a cropped image.
civitai.com | 🚫 Access Restricted for UK Visitors

https://civitai.com
Reported: 24 July, 2025 at 16:50
Shut down on: 25 July, 2025
Geoblocking due to OSA
AI image generation site / tool
www.noodledude.io | Access Restricted - NoodleDude

https://www.noodledude.io/blocked
Reported: 24 July, 2025 at 14:25
Shut down on: 23 July, 2025
Geoblocking due to OSA
Noodle Dude PMV is a pornographic website that creates porn movies put to music.
thisvid.com | Access blocked

https://thisvid.com
Reported: 23 July, 2025 at 13:11
Shut down on: 22 July, 2025
Geoblocking due to OSA
popular pornographic site
www.redpassion.co.uk | Red Passion

https://www.redpassion.co.uk
Reported: 17 March, 2025 at 13:52
Shut down on: 16 March, 2025
Shutting down due to OSA
The No1 Wrexham Association Football Club fansite Red Passion has been online since the mid 90's in various forms, and was the name of a paper fanzine in the 90's and 2010. This site has closed to new user registrations
Confirmed Archived page

www.thehamsterforum.com | Articles | The Hamster Forum

https://www.thehamsterforum.com
Reported: 17 March, 2025 at 13:52
Shutting down due to OSA
A former community dedicated to hamster resources and care. Please enjoy our care guides.
Confirmed Archived page

www.dadswithkids.co.uk | Dads with Kids Forum

https://www.dadswithkids.co.uk
Reported: 17 March, 2025 at 13:50
Shut down on: 16 March, 2025
Shutting down due to OSA
Community for single Dads and divorcing Dads seeking help with seeing their children after separation
Confirmed Archived page

forums.hexus.net

https://forums.hexus.net
Reported: 14 March, 2025 at 19:33
Shut down on: 01 March, 2025
Shutting down due to OSA
A computing gaming and general discussion forum, with approximately 310,000 registered users. Some migration to an alternative non UK forum
Confirmed Archived page

urbandead.com | Urban Dead is shutting down

https://urbandead.com/shutdown.html
Reported: 10 March, 2025 at 12:23
Shutting down due to OSA
Urban Dead, a massively multi-player web-based zombie apocalypse game, with over 1,500 players active on 2025-03-03
Confirmed Archived page

www.readytogo.net | There is a problem: | RTG Sunderland Message Boards

https://www.readytogo.net/smb/threads/
Reported: 10 March, 2025 at 12:23
Shutting down due to OSA
https://web.archive.org/web/20250103040011/https://www.readytogo.net/smb/threads/the-end-of-the-forum-is-nigh.1646227/ Ready To Go, a discussion forum about Sunderland AFC, a football club
Confirmed Archived page

social.treehouse.systems | Treehouse Mastodon

https://social.treehouse.systems
Reported: 10 March, 2025 at 12:22
Shutting down due to OSA
https://web.archive.org/web/20250104064609/https://social.treehouse.systems/@dee/113662184456889247 Microcosm, a forum-hosting service, reported as having about 275,000 monthly average users, mostly from the UK
Confirmed Archived page

lobste.rs | Lobsters

https://lobste.rs
Reported: 10 March, 2025 at 12:21
Shutting down due to OSA
Lobste.rs, a tech discussion forum with around 2,500 daily active users and more than 110,000 daily readers
Confirmed Archived page

www.lfgss.com | LFGSS

https://www.lfgss.com
Reported: 10 March, 2025 at 12:20
Shutting down due to OSA
https://web.archive.org/web/20250109072916/https://www.lfgss.com/conversations/401475/ LFGSS (London Fixed Gear and Single-Speed), a cycling forum
Confirmed Archived page

lemmy.zip | Lemmy.zip and the OSA

https://lemmy.zip
Reported: 10 March, 2025 at 12:20
Geoblocking due to OSA
https://web.archive.org/web/20250227173838/https://uk.lemmy.zip/ discussion community focussed on tech, PCs, and gaming, with approximately 260 daily users, and 3,300 total users
Confirmed Archived page

www.thegreenlivingforum.net

https://www.thegreenlivingforum.net/forum/
Reported: 10 March, 2025 at 12:11
Shutting down due to OSA
The Green Living Forum, a discussion board running since 2006, with just under 500,000 posts about sustainable living https://web.archive.org/web/20250120205725/https://www.thegreenlivingforum.net/forum/viewtopic.php?f=2&t=114519
Confirmed Archived page

www.gamingonlinux.com | Linux, SteamOS, Steam Deck gaming | GamingOnLinux

https://www.gamingonlinux.com
Reported: 10 March, 2025 at 11:39
Shutting down due to OSA
https://www.gamingonlinux.com/forum/topic/6463/
Confirmed Archived page

furry.energy | Furry.Energy

https://furry.energy
Reported: 10 March, 2025 at 11:39
Shutting down due to OSA
https://archive.is/vmxXK UK based Mastodon Server oriented towards those in the furry & LGBTQA+ communities
Confirmed Archived page

www.charlbury.info | Main board | charlbury.info

https://www.charlbury.info/forum/
Reported: 10 March, 2025 at 11:37
Shutting down due to OSA
https://www.charlbury.info/forum/12960
Confirmed Archived page

awscommunity.social

https://awscommunity.social
Reported: 10 March, 2025 at 11:35
Shutting down due to OSA
A Mastodon instance for discussing AWS technologies, with approximately 300 users https://web.archive.org/web/20250110144134/https://awscommunity.social/@Ric_/113803857188109600
Confirmed Archived page

